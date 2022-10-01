scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Arunachal Governor given additional charge of Meghalaya as Satya Pal Malik completes term on Monday

Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has been given the additional charge of Meghalaya

Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik addressing a khaps Mahapanchayat at Kandela village in Jind District on Sunday. March 06, 2022. (Express Photo/file)

Arunachal Pradesh Governor B D Mishra has been given additional charge of Meghalaya as incumbent Satya Pal Malik completes his term on October 3, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Saturday.

“The President of India has been pleased to appoint Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Meghalaya, until regular arrangements are made,” Ajay Kumar Singh, the Press Secretary to the President, said in a communique.

Satya Pal Malik (76) completes his term on Monday, the press release said.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 10:22:12 pm
