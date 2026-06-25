Arunachal floods: Stranded tourists, patients airlifted; search on for the missing

At least 30 people, including stranded tourists and hospital patients, were airlifted amid flooding and widespread landslides in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. Search operations continued for four people missing after flash floods in the state’s Keyi Panyor district.

According to the state disaster management authority, 16 stranded people, one patient and two attendants were evacuated from Keyi Panyor district, and 11 stranded people, two patients and one attendant from Lower Subansiri district, using IAF and civil aviation helicopters.

“The government continues to closely monitor the flood situation and coordinate rescue and relief efforts. Today, 14 stranded tourists were airlifted from Ziro to Naharlagun, while the evacuation of another 11 tourists and one patient from Daporijo is underway. A total of five helicopter sorties have been conducted by the Indian Air Force and the State Civil Aviation Department. On the ground, two key road blockages, including the stretch near Possa Bridge, have been cleared, improving access to the affected areas,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Thursday afternoon.