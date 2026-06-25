Arunachal floods: Stranded tourists, patients airlifted; search on for the missing

3 min readGuwahatiUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 10:35 PM IST
At least 30 people, including stranded tourists and hospital patients, were airlifted amid flooding and widespread landslides in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. Search operations continued for four people missing after flash floods in the state’s Keyi Panyor district.
According to the state disaster management authority, 16 stranded people, one patient and two attendants were evacuated from Keyi Panyor district, and 11 stranded people, two patients and one attendant from Lower Subansiri district, using IAF and civil aviation helicopters.
“The government continues to closely monitor the flood situation and coordinate rescue and relief efforts. Today, 14 stranded tourists were airlifted from Ziro to Naharlagun, while the evacuation of another 11 tourists and one patient from Daporijo is underway. A total of five helicopter sorties have been conducted by the Indian Air Force and the State Civil Aviation Department. On the ground, two key road blockages, including the stretch near Possa Bridge, have been cleared, improving access to the affected areas,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Thursday afternoon.
Critically affected areas
Significant stretches of the state’s transport infrastructure have been battered in heavy rain that has been coming down since the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
The most critically affected area is in Keyi Panyor district, which was devastated by flash flooding on Thursday, and has been isolated by landslides in multiple directions. While the body of one person was recovered by rescuers on Wednesday, four people continue to be missing.
According to the Keyi Panyor district police, the IAF dropped an inflatable boat and three State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) divers close to the affected site to assist the rescue efforts. A special drone unit has also been deployed to assist rescue operations and monitor road clearance activities. However, the state disaster management authority said that NDRF is unable to reach the site and is on standby at two locations because of the landslides.
The district administration also issued a travel advisory, asking travellers originating from or moving through the districts of Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Keyi Panyor, Kamle, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey to put off their travel plans till further notice, citing severe damage to roads because of landslides, flooding and road washouts.