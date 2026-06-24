A night of torrential rainfall has resulted in flash flooding and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district, with rescuers struggling to reach the affected area as the district remains almost isolated by multiple landslides, prompting neighbouring Assam to go on high alert over possible downstream consequences.

According to information from the Regional Meteorological Centres in Guwahati and Itanagar, the Yazali station in Keyi Panyor district recorded about 72.8 mm of rainfall over 24 hours, with most of it occurring between 6 am and 9 am Wednesday. According to Keyi Panyor DC Shweta Nagarkoti, this caused the Possa river to flood, sweeping away 18 semi-permanent structures in a NEEPCO project colony.

Keyi Panyor: Debris scattered across an area after a landslide and flash floods near the NEEPCO project colony, Keyi Panyor district, Arunachal Pradesh, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (PTI Photo) Keyi Panyor: Debris scattered across an area after a landslide and flash floods near the NEEPCO project colony, Keyi Panyor district, Arunachal Pradesh, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

She stated that four people have so far been rescued from the area — including a geologist who was trapped between two landslides — and that search and rescue operations are continuing for five more people reported missing. However, she said, multiple landslides in all directions and continuing inclement weather are making rescue and relief efforts challenging.

Arunachal floods: 18 structures swept away, district cut off by landslides; 5 missing pic.twitter.com/OBwH8lOSUX — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 24, 2026

“The rescue is currently being undertaken with the State Disaster Response force (SDRF) but the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are not being able to reach. They are not able to travel either from Itanagar or Ziro because of landslides on both routes and both sides are blocked. No vehicles are able to reach the site either, and we have only reached the location by foot. We have requisitioned a chopper to assist, but because of the weather, it is not able to travel from Itanagar,” she said.

One spillway gate of the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project in the area has been opened to release excess water.

The Assam government has stated that because of increased river flow upstream in Keyi Panyor, a rise in the water level and flow velocity of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries is anticipated downstream in Assam over the next couple of days, beginning with the Upper Assam and North Assam districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Sonitpur.

“District administrations and line departments in potentially affected districts have been asked to maintain close vigilance and take timely preventive and response measures. Teams of SDRF, NDRF and other emergency response agencies are being kept ready for deployment, and field-level officers have been directed to closely monitor river conditions and vulnerable locations. People residing in low-lying and flood-prone areas are advised to remain vigilant and, wherever necessary, move to safer places as advised by local authorities,” says a statement issued by the Assam government on Wednesday.