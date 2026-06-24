Arunachal floods: 18 structures swept away, district cut off by landslides; 5 missing

The Yazali station in Keyi Panyor district recorded about 72.8 mm of rainfall over 24 hours, with most of it occurring between 6 am and 9 am Wednesday.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
3 min readJun 24, 2026 04:59 PM IST
Keyi Panyor: Vehicles stuck in debris after a landslide and flash floods near the NEEPCO project colony, Keyi Panyor district, Arunachal Pradesh, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)Keyi Panyor: Vehicles stuck in debris after a landslide and flash floods near the NEEPCO project colony, Keyi Panyor district, Arunachal Pradesh, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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A night of torrential rainfall has resulted in flash flooding and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district, with rescuers struggling to reach the affected area as the district remains almost isolated by multiple landslides, prompting neighbouring Assam to go on high alert over possible downstream consequences.

According to information from the Regional Meteorological Centres in Guwahati and Itanagar, the Yazali station in Keyi Panyor district recorded about 72.8 mm of rainfall over 24 hours, with most of it occurring between 6 am and 9 am Wednesday. According to Keyi Panyor DC Shweta Nagarkoti, this caused the Possa river to flood, sweeping away 18 semi-permanent structures in a NEEPCO project colony.

Alsoo Read | Meghalaya rains trigger landslides, cut off major tourist destination; Northeast on alert
Keyi Panyor: Debris scattered across an area after a landslide and flash floods near the NEEPCO project colony, Keyi Panyor district, Arunachal Pradesh, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (PTI Photo) Keyi Panyor: Debris scattered across an area after a landslide and flash floods near the NEEPCO project colony, Keyi Panyor district, Arunachal Pradesh, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

She stated that four people have so far been rescued from the area — including a geologist who was trapped between two landslides — and that search and rescue operations are continuing for five more people reported missing. However, she said, multiple landslides in all directions and continuing inclement weather are making rescue and relief efforts challenging.

“The rescue is currently being undertaken with the State Disaster Response force (SDRF) but the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are not being able to reach. They are not able to travel either from Itanagar or Ziro because of landslides on both routes and both sides are blocked. No vehicles are able to reach the site either, and we have only reached the location by foot. We have requisitioned a chopper to assist, but because of the weather, it is not able to travel from Itanagar,” she said.

One spillway gate of the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project in the area has been opened to release excess water.

The Assam government has stated that because of increased river flow upstream in Keyi Panyor, a rise in the water level and flow velocity of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries is anticipated downstream in Assam over the next couple of days, beginning with the Upper Assam and North Assam districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Sonitpur.

“District administrations and line departments in potentially affected districts have been asked to maintain close vigilance and take timely preventive and response measures. Teams of SDRF, NDRF and other emergency response agencies are being kept ready for deployment, and field-level officers have been directed to closely monitor river conditions and vulnerable locations. People residing in low-lying and flood-prone areas are advised to remain vigilant and, wherever necessary, move to safer places as advised by local authorities,” says a statement issued by the Assam government on Wednesday.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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