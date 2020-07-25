Former Union minister uses Scindia photo while offering Nagpanchmi wishes

Arun Yadav and Jyotiraditya Scindia Arun Yadav and Jyotiraditya Scindia

In a controversial tweet, former Union minister Arun Yadav on Saturday wished people on the occasion of Nagpanchmi using a photograph of BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Yadav was Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief till April 2018 when he was replaced by Kamal Nath, who continues to occupy the post.

Yadav’s brother Sachin Yadav was agriculture minister in the Kamal Nath government that was brought down by MLAs loyal to Scindia. Since then, the Congress has launched a relentless attack on Scindia, also a former Union minister, using pejoratives like traitor or ‘Jaichand’.

Scindia did not react to Yadav’s tweet. Recently, he had said he kept mum for three months in the face of relentless attacks again him because the country was in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. Of late, he has started directly targeting former CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd