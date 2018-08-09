Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha allege Rafale scam: Reliance denies charges

Regarding the offset proposals being approved, Dhingra said, it is the choice of the foreign vendor, and that “has remained unchanged since the last 13 years, when offsets were first introduced... in 2005”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 9, 2018 2:14:35 am
Rafale deal, Rafale deal controversy, Rafale deal price row, Reliance, Reliance Defence and Aerospace, Yaswant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Reliance Defence Rafale deal, Indian express On having no prior experience in the field, Dhingra said all aircraft are to be manufactured in India so there was no question of manufacturing experience.. (File)

Denying the allegations against them made by Shourie, Sinha and Bhushan, Rajesh K Dhingra, CEO of Reliance Defence and Aerospace issued a statement and said that Reliance Defence had not got any contract by Ministry of Defence. On having no prior experience in the field, Dhingra said all aircraft are to be manufactured in India so there was no question of manufacturing experience.

It said part of the offsets will be discharged by Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd, which was incorporated in February 2017, two years after Reliance announced its entry into defence business.

READ | Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha allege Rafale scam; not a grain of truth, says Jaitley

Regarding the offset proposals being approved, Dhingra said, it is the choice of the foreign vendor, and that "has remained unchanged since the last 13 years, when offsets were first introduced… in 2005".

