‘Was a jovial meeting’: Arun Shourie after PM Modi pays surprise visit at hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former union minister and senior journalist Arun Shourie at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former union minister and senior journalist Arun Shourie at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday met former Union minister Arun Shourie at a hospital in Pune where the veteran journalist is undergoing treatment following a head injury. PM Modi met Shourie for nearly 12 minutes at Ruby Hall Clinic.

“The Prime Minister’s visit was a jovial one and we did have some time alone and I gave some suggestions,” Shourie told The Indian Express. Modi was in Pune to attend the national conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police that concluded on Sunday.

In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him. We pray for his long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/arjXSUoirf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2019

Shourie was hospitalised on December 1 after he fell while taking an evening a walk near his bungalow in Lavasa. Doctors said Shourie suffered a brain injury, including mild bleeding and swelling.

PM Modi later posed for pictures with staff members of the Ruby Hall Clinic. PM Modi later posed for pictures with staff members of the Ruby Hall Clinic.

At 4.30 pm, Arun Shourie’s family and Ruby Hall Clinic authorities were informed that PM Modi would pay a brief visit to enquire about the health of the senior journalist who is still in the intensive care unit (ICU).

In Pics | PM Modi meets Arun Shourie at Pune hospital

The interaction between PM Modi and Shourie was a lively one and the duo exchanged pleasant memories, doctors at Ruby Hall Clinic said. “It was a very pleasant visit,” Dr Purvez Grant, chief managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, told The Indian Express.

‘In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him,’ PM Modi tweeted. ‘In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him,’ PM Modi tweeted.

Dr Prachee Sathe, chief of the Intensive Care Unit at Ruby Hall Clinic, and Dr Sachin Gandhi, neurosurgeon, said Shourie was recovering well and CT Scans have shown a satisfactory improvement in his condition.

Dr Sachin Gandhi said the meeting saw several lighter moments. “PM Modi told Shourie ji that his doctor was a Gujarati to which the senior journalist quipped ‘yes mera dost (the PM) is also a Gujarati’,” Dr Gandhi said.

There was an air of excitement among patients and visitors as soon as the news spread that PM Modi would be visiting the clinic. Many waited in the main hall at Ruby Hall to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister, who acknowledged the crowd with folded hands.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App