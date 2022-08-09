Arun Sao is new BJP chief in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh MP from Bilaspur Arun Sao, 53, was Tuesday appointed as the new state BJP president, a letter issued by the party said. Sao replaced the party’s tribal leader Vishnudeo Sai.

Inducting Sao, who belongs to the Sahu community, as the BJP state unit chief is being seen as a response to Chhattisgarh Congress’s son of the soil image. Political experts believe his proximity to the RSS was also a decisive factor in his favour.

Chhattisgarh BJP, which has been in Opposition only for the second time in over two decades of the state’s existence, has been gearing up for the upcoming state election in 2023 for some time with senior party leaders hinting at a change in the leadership.

According to party sources, Sai was called to Delhi three days back to discuss his role after being replaced. A tribal face of BJP in Chhattisgarh, Sai was a member of Parliament from undivided Madhya Pradesh and later Chhattisgarh. He even served as the Minister of State and held the Steel, Mines and Labour Employment portfolios.