Arun Kumar appointed Director General of RPF

Senior IPS officer Arun Kumar was on Saturday appointed as Director General of Railway Protection Force (RPF), according to an official order. Kumar, a 1985 batch officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is serving as Special Director General of Border Security Force.

He will hold the charge as RPF’s DG till his superannuation on June 30, 2021, the order issued by Personnel Ministry said. Kumar has worked in several senior positions including that of Joint Director in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He was incharge of probe into high profile cases like the murder of 13-year-old Aarushi Talwar in Noida in 2008. He will succeed Dharmendra Kumar, who retires on Sunday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App