Arun Jaitley to resume charge as finance minister today

Arun Jaitley is set to return today as the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs after a hiatus of over three months. President Ram Nath Kovind, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assigned the portfolios to Jaitley.

Jaitley, 65, underwent a kidney transplant operation on May 14. He had stopped attending office early April to undergo the transplant. Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal had been appointed as the interim finance minister.

Even after remaining absent from office, Jaitley was active on social media where he wrote several blogs on economic and political issues including the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam, the no-confidence Motion in Parliament, the Rafale fighter jet deal and on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) among others. Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jaitley had also penned an emotional ode to him.

The Union Minister was also seen at a few events such as the banking conclave and the first anniversary of GST launch, via video conferencing. On August 9, Jaitley had attended Parliament for the first time since his surgery to vote in the elections for the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha. Arun Jaitley has been the Finance Minister since the Modi government assumed office in May 2014. He is also the leader of Rajya Sabha.

