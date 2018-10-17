Arun Jaitley takes dig at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘self-delusion’, Congress hits back

The Congress hit back, calling Jaitley a “babble blogger” and dismissing his charge as the “hollow rants of a desperate court jester”. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) The Congress hit back, calling Jaitley a “babble blogger” and dismissing his charge as the “hollow rants of a desperate court jester”. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

On allegations levelled by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on various issues, including the Rafale deal, Union minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday stated that Rahul is “banging the desk” by repeating the false narrative a dozen times and convincing himself that “falsehood is in fact the truth”.

The Congress hit back, calling Jaitley a “babble blogger” and dismissing his charge as the “hollow rants of a desperate court jester”. Jaitley wrote on Facebook that many young lawyers practising criminal law used to get advice from veterans that “if you are strong on facts, bang the facts. If you are strong on law, bang the law. If you are weak on both, then bang the desk”.

“Those who advise Rahul Gandhi appear to have persuaded him that he is cut out only for the third option. Since beating the desk itself would not suffice, it has to be accompanied with a new narrative. If the factual narrative does not suit him then concoct an alternative. Repeat the false narrative a dozen times and convince yourself that falsehood is in fact is the truth. Thereafter, you can comfortably live in self-delusion,” he wrote.

“Or is it a case of mendacity? The onus now lies on me to substantiate what I have said. Rahul Gandhi’s speeches and tweets display repeated examples of this. I give five examples.”

In those examples, Jaitley rejected Rahul’s allegations on the Rafale deal and wrote that Rafale aircraft and its weaponry was not being manufactured in India at all — neither by Dassault or by any other private company — and all 36 aircraft and their weapons in a fully flyable and usable form will arrive in India. He also said that Rahul built a false narrative of the PM having waived loans of his “15 friends”.

Jaitley wrote that while speaking at two events in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, Rahul made two references to him in connection with Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. “…He says in his second speech that I have admitted that Nirav Modi also met me in Parliament… I do not recollect ever having even seen Nirav Modi in my life… Where have I admitted all this, Mr Gandhi?”

“How does he concoct this falsehood? At the Hindustan Times Summit, he referred to a meeting he had with me and attributed same statements to me. When asked, I merely said that ‘I can’t answer hallucinations. I am in the distinguished company of President Macron’. Today I feel it is much more than hallucinations. Is it a personality issue where he lies a dozen times and then in self delusion believes it to be true or is it a case of a ‘Clown Prince’ out-clowning himself?” Jaitley wrote.

Responding to Jaitley’s argument that Rahul was “banging the desk” on the Rafale fighter jet deal, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said Jaitley is “banging” the economy by his “incomprehension”. “India needs a Finance Minister, not a babble blogger. Jaitley’s desperation to stay relevant as a court jester to the Modi sultanate is making him stoop to a new level every day. Abuse, diversion and deception appear to be the only tools in the fake armory of a lying Jait-LIE,” Surjewala said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App