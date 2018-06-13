Wisdom can’t be inherited, Arun Jaitley tells Rahul Gandhi, mocks Congress’ Modi obsession

The finance minister also took a dig at the Congress party for Narendra Modi as its “only obsession”. The finance minister also took a dig at the Congress party for Narendra Modi as its “only obsession”.

In a scathing attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday questioned his wisdom, saying that it has to be acquired through learning and cannot be inherited. Jaitley took the jibe at Gandhi in a Facebook post, lambasting the Congress chief for his anti-Narendra Modi tirade. The finance minister also took a dig at the Congress party for its obsession for Narendra Modi.

In his Facebook post, Jaitley said the Congress party has become “ideologyless” because its “only obsession is a person called Narendra Modi”. Gandhi has been attacking the BJP government for waiving loans of Rs 2.5 lakh crore by big corporates, and also criticising the Mudra Yojana.

Jaitley said Gandhi prefers the “Gobbelian traditions to say the exact opposite”, while observing that the UPA government during 2008-2014 indiscriminately lent money through banks to 15 big loan defaulters.

“For a President of a national party not to understand this basic procedure of bank functioning should be a matter of concern to the entire party as also the country. In dynastic parties political positions are heritable. Unfortunately wisdom is not heritable. It has to be acquired through learning,” he said in a post titled ‘Is Congress Becoming Ideologyless? Is Anti-Modism its only ideology?’

Jaitley also mocked Gandhi’s factual inaccuracy regarding the founder of Coca Cola. “The great grandson of the man who authored ‘The Discovery of India’ could with his customary inaccuracies one day give to this country his monumental work on ‘The Rediscovery of Coca Cola’,” Jaitley said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd