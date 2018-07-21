‘If this was his best argument for 2019, God help his party’: Jaitley on Rahul Gandhi’s parliament speech

Union minister Arun Jaitley accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of trivialising the no-confidence motion debate while stressing that “facts are always sacrosanct”. Union minister Arun Jaitley accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of trivialising the no-confidence motion debate while stressing that “facts are always sacrosanct”.

A day after the BJP-led NDA government comfortably defeated the no-confidence motion brought in by the Opposition, Union Minister Arun Jaitley Saturday targeted Rahul Gandhi saying that the Congress chief has dented the image of an Indian politician before the world at large by “concocting” a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Rahul Gandhi, by concocting a conversation with President Macron, has lowered his own credibility and seriously hurt the image of an Indian politician before the world at large,” Jaitley said in a Facebook post.

On Friday, the Congress president, while participating in the debate on ‘no-confidence motion’ in the Lok Sabha, stated that Macron told him that there was no binding secrecy clause in the Rafale deal. However, the statement was rebutted by the French government.

Jaitley took a dig at the Congress president who is preparing to take on the BJP in next year’s general elections. “Regrettably, the President of the Congress Party missed a great opportunity. If this was his best argument for 2019, God help his party. His lack of understanding is not only confined to basic issues but also to the niceties of protocol,” he said.

Jaitley also accused the Gandhi-Nehru scion of trivialising the no-confidence motion debate while stressing that “facts are always sacrosanct”. “None should ever trivialise the debate. Those who desire to be Prime Minister never blend ignorance, falsehood and acrobatics,” he said.

In the post titled “Frivolity and the No Confidence Motion”, Jaitley said the lead participants in the debate are normally senior political leaders. They are expected to raise the level of political discourse. “A Vote of No Confidence against the Government is a serious business. It is not an occasion for frivolity,” he said.

The no-confidence motion against the Modi government, which was moved by the Telugu Desam Party, a former BJP ally,

was decisively defeated last night. The government secured 325 votes against 126 of the opposition.

In a combative speech, Gandhi had attacked the NDA government over unfulfilled promises and questioned the Rafale deal, demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why he allegedly favoured a particular businessman in the contract.

Gandhi, however, said he stood by his statement in Parliament. “Let them deny if they want. He (Macron) said that before me. I was there, Anand Sharma and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were also there,” he said.

On Gandhi’s accusation about the secrecy of the Rafale fighter jet deal, Jaitley said the UPA government itself had entered into the secrecy pact. “Not to be aware of the fact that UPA Government Minister had signed the secrecy pact is not understandable. He now seeks to embarrass Dr. Manmohan Singh by implicitly insinuating that Dr. Singh was a witness to the conversation being wholly unaware that his own Government had entered into the secrecy pact.

“Rahul has repeatedly shown that he is ignorant of facts. But to insist on disclosure of financial details, which indirectly involves the disclosures of the strategic equipment on the aircraft, is to hurt national interest. Cost gives away a clue to the weaponry in the aircraft,” Jaitley said.

