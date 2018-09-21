Arun Jaitley: Rahul Gandhi a clown prince, lying on NPAs, Rafale

Union Minister Arun Jaitley and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Union Minister Arun Jaitley and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Ridiculing Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a “clown prince”, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday accused him of “lying” on Rafale fighter jets deal and Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) and asked if the public discourse should be allowed to be “polluted by the falsehood”.

In a blistering rebuttal to the charges made by the Congress chief during his political rallies, Jaitley, in a Facebook blog, said: “You lied on the Rafale deal, you lied on the NPAs. Your temperament to concoct facts raises a legitimate question — do people, whose natural preference is falsehood, deserve to be a part of the public discourse.”

He also took a jibe at Rahul’s hug to the Prime Minister and a subsequent wink during his address in the Lok Sabha in June. “Public discourse is a serious activity. It is not a laughter challenge. It cannot be reduced to a hug, a wink or repetition of falsehood. The world’s largest democracy must seriously introspect whether public discourse should be allowed to be polluted by the falsehood of a ‘Clown Prince’,” he wrote in the blog titled Falsehood of a Clown Prince.

Jaitley said in mature democracies, people relying on falsehood were considered “unfit for public life” and said many had been “banished” from political activity after they were caught lying. “But this rule obviously can’t apply to a dynastic organisation like Congress party.”

Jaitley also accused Rahul of working to a strategy of making up a lie and repeating it several times. Amid the Congress’s mounting attack on the government over Rafale deal, Jaitley said, “The campaign of falsehood on Rafale entirely led by the Congress president exposes his strategy i.e. concoct a lie and repeat as many times.”

Jaitley also countered the Opposition’s charges on NPAs against the NDA government. He alleged that the previous government “concealed” the loans despite default, by rolling them over and NPAs or bad loans were hidden under the carpet.

He said the truth was that the Congress-led government “allowed the banks to be looted”. Claiming that the loans were inadequately securitised, Jaitley accused the Congress “government was in complicity”.

The Congress hit back, saying the Finance Minister is making a desperate attempt to stay relevant as a “court jester” of the “Modi Sultanate” and asked him a series of questions on Rafale fighter jet deal, NPAs, bank fraud and rising fuel prices.

“Abuse, diversion and deception are the desperate tools of a lying Jait-LIE. Instead of hiding behind a cloak of expletives for the opposition, let the Finance Minister coherently answer politically relevant issues on Rafale, NPAs, bank looters and collusion by the Narendra Modi government,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App