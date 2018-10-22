Arun Jaitley’s daughter was on Mehul Choksi’s ‘payroll’, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Jaitley allowed Mehul Choksi to flee the country. Anil Sharma Rahul Gandhi alleged that Jaitley allowed Mehul Choksi to flee the country. Anil Sharma

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday trained his guns at Union Minister Arun Jaitley, alleging that his daughter received lakhs of rupees from PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi. He also alleged that Jaitley “sat on his file and allowed him” to flee the country.

“Arun Jaitlie’s daughter was on the payroll of thief Mehul Choksi. Meanwhile, her FM daddy sat on his file & allowed him to flee. She received money from ICICI a/c no: 12170500316 It’s sad that media has blacked out this story. The people of India won’t,” Gandhi tweeted.

Arun Jaitlie’s daughter was on the payroll of thief Mehul Choksi. Meanwhile her FM daddy sat on his file & allowed him to flee. She received money from ICICI a/c no: 12170500316 It’s sad that media has blacked out this story. The people of India won’t. #ArunJaitlieMustResign — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2018

Earlier today, addressing a farmers’ rally in Raipur, Gandhi said: “You must have heard about Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who had stolen Rs 35,000 crore of the country. Choksi deposited lakhs of rupees in the bank account of FM Arun Jaitley’s daughter.”

Gandhi said that his party leaders held a press conference in Delhi on Monday, giving “details” about the bank account of Jaitley’s daughter, “but unfortunately none of the major media houses carried this story. It is sad because the work of the media is to bring out the truth”.

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Raipur says, "Mehul Choksi deposited money in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's daughter's bank account." pic.twitter.com/6pXSxyDKzz — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018

The Congress chief is campaigning in Chhattisgarh for the upcoming assembly election in the state. Gandhi also launched an attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the Rafale jets were bought at a higher price than the one set by the UPA government. “But after becoming prime minister, Narendra Modi ji goes to France along with Anil Ambani and purchased each Rafale jets at Rs. 1600 crore per piece,” he said.

Gandhi said under the UPAs agreement, Bengaluru-based HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) was to manufacture the fighter jets which would have ensured technology transfer and jobs to local youths. “But Modi ji himself snatched the contract from HAL and allotted it to Anil Ambani’s company which was newly-formed and had no experience in manufacturing aeroplanes. Ambani would not have even made a plane of paper,” he mocked.

