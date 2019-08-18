Arun Jaitley on life support, top leaders visit AIIMS

Former Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley has been put on life support system and a multidisciplinary team of doctors at AIIMS, in the national capital, is monitoring his condition, sources said on Saturday.

Several leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal visited the cardio-neuro centre at AIIMS on Saturday to enquire about Jaitley’s health.

Among others who visited the hospital are J&K Governor Satyapal Malik, BSP chief Mayawati, BJP leader Satish Upadhyay, Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Air Force chief Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, sources said.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati tweeted, “I visited AIIMS today to enquire about the health condition of former finance and defence minister, and senior BJP leader Shri Arun Jaitley. I met his family and consoled them and prayed to the almighty that he recovers soon.”

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the hospital on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. On Friday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said, “Doctors at AIIMS are doing the best they can.”