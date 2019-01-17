Arun Jaitley likely to return to present Budget

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is currently in the US for a medical check-up, is expected to return by the end of next week, officials in the Finance Ministry said. Jaitley is likely to present the Union Budget on February 1, which will be the last for the current government before the general elections, they said. In a blog Tuesday, Jaitley had said India needs a decisive leadership to push growth.

Senior Congress leaders wished the finance minister a speedy recovery.

“I’m upset to hear Arun Jaitley Ji is not well. We fight him on a daily basis for his ideas. However, I and the Congress party send him our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are with you and your family 100% during this difficult period Mr Jaitley,” Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.