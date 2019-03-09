Arun Jaitley launches book on Modi speeches

Toggle Menu
Jaitley said the Prime Minister’s speeches point towards the direction the country was taking at that given moment.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (File)
“When you speak extempore, the bandwidth of subjects you must have a grip over has to be very wide,” Jaitley said. Only a person, he continued, “who is a quick learner can acquire that bandwidth”.

Launching a book titled ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, a five-volume compilation of speeches delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said such books are useful for future historians as speeches made by Prime Ministers are records of history.

There is a difference in the kind of a speech given at a political rally to a speech made in Parliament, he said. But what a Prime Minister says, he added, has to be “inspirational”.

He said that Modi is fond of speaking extempore and not sticking to the written speech, although it is easier to read a written speech as there are less chances of making an error.

The five volumes have been published by the Publications Division of the I&B Ministry. ENS

