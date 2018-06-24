Indira Gandhi’s ‘phoney emergency’ turned ‘democracy into constitutional dictatorship’: Arun Jaitley 

Union Minister Arun Jaitley said Indira Gandhi “phoney” emergency turned “democracy into constitutional dictatorship”. (Express Photo) Union Minister Arun Jaitley said Indira Gandhi “phoney” emergency turned “democracy into constitutional dictatorship”. (Express Photo)

On the eve of the 43rd anniversary of Emergency, Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday recalled how more than four decades ago the government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi clamped a “phoney” emergency that turned “democracy into constitutional dictatorship”.

On June 25, 1975, Indira declared a state of emergency across the country citing that security of India was threatened by internal disturbance. Between June 26 to March 21, 1977, when the Emergency was in force, the government of PM Indira Gandhi assumed draconian powers and crushed all dissent. Hours before the proclamation — through the night of June 25-26 — police arrested all major Opposition leaders, including Jaiprakash Narayan.

“It was a phoney emergency on account of proclaimed policy that Indira Gandhi was indispensable to India and all contrarian voices had to be crushed. The constitutional provisions were used to turn democracy into a constitutional dictatorship,” said Jaitley in a Facebook post, the first part of the three-part series titled ‘The Emergency revisited’. The second part of the series will come tomorrow.

In the days that followed, civil liberties were suspended, media censored, and amendments were brought that threatened to alter the basic character of the Constitution. Draconian laws like MISA were strengthened. The government suspended the right to move court for enforcement of Fundamental Rights.

Jaitley claimed that he became the first Satyagrahi against the Indira Gandhi-led government’s draconian move and was lodged in Tihar Jail for organising a protest meeting on June 26.

“I led a protest of Delhi University Students where we burnt effigy of the Emergency and I delivered a speech against what was happening. The police had arrived in large number. I got arrested only to be served a detention order under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act. I was taken to Delhi’s Tihar Jail for the purpose of detention.

“I thus got the privilege for organizing the only protest on the morning of 26th June 1975 and became the first Satyagrahi against the Emergency. Little did I realize that at a young age of 22 years, I was participating in events which were going to be a part of history. For me, this event changed the future course of my life. By late afternoon, I was lodged in Tihar Jail as a MISA detenu,” he recalled.

He further noted that the years 1971 and 1972 were high points in the political career of Gandhi as she challenged the senior leaders of her own party and a grand alliance of opposition party. “She won convincingly the 1971 General Elections. She was the key centre of political power for the next five years. There was no challenge to her within her own party,” Jaitley wrote in the Facebook post.

The average growth rate of GDP had only been 3.5 per cent during the decades 60s and 70s, Jaitley said while pointing out that the inflation in 1974 had touched a staggering 20.2 per cent and reached 25.2 per cent in 1975, leading to a near economic collapse.

“The tragedy of Mrs Indira Gandhi politics was she preferred the popular slogans over sound and sustainable policies. The Government with a huge electoral mandate at the Centre and the States, continued in the same economic directions which she had experimented in the late 1960’s,” Jaitley said, adding Gandhi believed that India’s slow growth was on account of smuggling and economic offences.

“By 1973, it became apparent that the Government had no intention of changing a disastrous economy path on which it had embarked. Its political strategy was instrumental in the Government losing the sympathy of the intelligentsia,” he said.

