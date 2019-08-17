Arun Jaitley’s condition critical; Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath visit him at AIIMS

Former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley is in “critical” condition and a team of multidisciplinary doctors is supervising his treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, reported news agency PTI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jaitley around 11.30 pm Friday, an hour after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went to the hospital to enquire about his health.

Earlier on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind paid a visit to Jaitley, accompanied by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. The hospital has not issued any bulletin on his health condition since August 10.

Last Saturday, following a visit to the hospital, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu had said he was responding to treatment. “Former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley is stable and his condition is improving gradually,” Naidu had said, adding that he was told by doctors that Jaitley was “responding to the treatment and his condition is stable”.

Earlier this year in May, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

Prior to that, he had undergone a renal transplant on May 14, 2018 when he was Union finance minister. Piyush Goyal had stepped in to take charge of the Finance Ministry at the time. In a tweet on April 6, 2018, he said: “I am being treated for kidney-related problems & certain infections that I have contracted.”

In September 2014, he had undergone bariatric surgery because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part of Modi’s Cabinet in the BJP government’s first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley, however, did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing his ill-health. After the Modi government returned to power, Jaitley wrote to the Prime Minister saying he would like to stay away from “any responsibility” on account of his ill health.