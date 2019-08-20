Arun Jaitley continues to be on life support, Bengal Governor visits him at AIIMS

BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley continued to be on life support system at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Tuesday. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited AIIMS to enquire about the health of the former Union minister.

Advertising

The Bengal Governor was accompanied by wife Sudesh Dhankhar and two children. “He (Dhankar) enquired about the heath of veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley and wished his speedy recovery,” PTI quoted a Raj Bhavan official as saying.

Jaitley, 66, who was admitted to the hospital on August 9 after he complained of palpitations and restlessness, was placed under observation at the hospital’s Cardio-Neuro-Centre. His condition is said to be ‘critical’ but he is responding to the treatment.

Several national and state leaders across the party lines have paid him a visit at the hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited AIIMS the night Jaitley was admitted to the hospital. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also visited him and enquired about his health.

Advertising

BJP MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Gautam Gambhir, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, BJP veteran L K Advani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal also visited him.

On his health status, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said, “Doctors at AIIMS are doing the best they can.” AIIMS has not issued any official medical bulletin on Jaitley’s health condition since August 10.

Jaitley has not been keeping well from some time and did not volunteer to take up any position in the Narendra Modi cabinet after the BJP stormed back to power in Lok Sabha elections in May this year. He had also written a letter to the PM, saying he would like to stay away from “any responsibility” on account of his ill health. In the same month, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part of Modi’s Cabinet in the BJP government’s first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government. He played an instrumental role in the implementation of two big financial exercises under Narendra Modi government- demonetisation and GST.

In 2018, Jaitley had undergone a kidney transplant at AIIMS. In a tweet on April 6, 2018, he said: “I am being treated for kidney-related problems & certain infections that I have contracted.” In September 2014, he had undergone bariatric surgery because of a long-standing diabetic condition.