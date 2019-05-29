Arun Jaitley opts out of new Modi govt, cites health reasons

Amid reports of his ill-health doing the rounds, outgoing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday has sought to be kept out of the cabinet. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaitley made a “formal” request to not be given any responsibility in the new government so that he can concentrate on his “treatment” and “health.”

Adding that he has been suffering from ailments for the past 18 months, Jaitley said he had spoken to the prime minister before his Kedarnath trip about his plans to opt out of the new cabinet.

“After my campaign had concluded and you were leaving for Kedarnath, I had orally informed you that even though I was able to discharge the responsibilities assigned to me during the campaign, I would in near future, for some time, like to keep away from any responsibility. This will enable me to concentrate on my treatment and health,” his letter read.

Arun Jaitley also added that while has doctors have enabled him to come out of most of his “serious health challenges,” he would still want some time off. He will, however, be available to undertake any work “informally” to support the government, the letter read.

Jaitley, who is one of the top three leaders in the BJP and the government, after Modi and party president Amit Shah, was not seen at the celebrations at BJP headquarters after the Lok Sabha election results were announced. He has not been seen in public for at least two weeks but has been publishing blogs and messages on social media.

After a few of Jaitley’s pictures raised rumours over his health condition, the BJP played down the reports calling them “false and baseless”. “Reports in a section of media regarding Union Minister Arun Jaitley’s health condition are false and baseless. Media is advised to stay clear of rumour mongering,” government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar posted on Twitter.

I have today written a letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, a copy of which I am releasing: pic.twitter.com/8GyVNDcpU7 — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 29, 2019

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, both Modi and Shah held marathon meeting lasting around five hours to decide on the new cabinet.