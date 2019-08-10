Arun Jaitley stable, his condition improving progressively: Venkaiah Naidu

Former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley is stable and his condition is improving gradually, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said Saturday after visiting him at AIIMS in New Delhi. Naidu met Jaitley’s family members and enquired about his health. Doctors treating him informed Naidu that Jaitley “is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable”.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to AIIMS last morning after he complained of palpitations and restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital’s Cardio-Neuro-Centre. Doctors had said he was likely to be kept under observation for the next two to three days.

The Vice President also met Shri Jaitley’s family members who were present. #ArunJaitley — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 10, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited AIIMS last night.

Earlier in May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. Citing health reasons, he even refused to contest the recent Lok Sabha elections. After the Modi government returned to power, he wrote to the Prime Minister that he would like to stay away from “any responsibility” on account of his ill health.