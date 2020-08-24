‘I miss my friend’: Tributes pour in for Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary

On the first death anniversary of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, PM Modi Monday said he misses his friend "a lot" and heaped praise on him for his contributions to the country. (Express file photo by Renuka Puri)

On the first death anniversary of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said he misses his friend “a lot” and heaped praise on him for his contributions to the country.

“On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary,” he said in a tweet.

While Home Minister Amit Shah said Jaitley had no “parallels in Indian polity.” “Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet.

Remembering the former FM, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Jaitleyji was a stalwart who made a big contribution towards BJP’s growth and rise to power. He made a mark as a successful lawyer, seasoned parliamentarian and effective administrator. I offer my heartfelt tributes to him.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an opinion piece for The Indian Express, said the late former Finance Minister shall always be remembered for his contribution in making India a single market. And that the best tribute we can pay him is by recounting the benefits of the Goods and Service Tax (GST.)

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta paid tributes to Arun Jaitley and tweeted, “We miss his erudition, his sharp analysis and his amazing powers of persuasion. I miss his wicked humour, his irreverence and his loyal friendship.”

Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24 last year after battling multiple health issues.

