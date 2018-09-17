Dena, Vijaya, Bank of Baroda to merge to form India’s 3rd largest bank: Govt

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said consolidation of banks was in our agenda. (Photo by Premnath Pandey) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said consolidation of banks was in our agenda. (Photo by Premnath Pandey)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday announced the government’s decision to merge state-owned Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank to create the country’s third-largest lender as part of efforts to revive credit and economic growth. Pointing that bank lending was becoming weak and hurting corporate sector investments, Jaitley said the merger would make the banks stronger and sustainable as well as increase their lending ability.

“Government had announced in the budget that consolidation of banks was in our agenda and the first step has been announced. The merger of the three banks will make this the third largest bank of the country,” he said. The finance minister further said no employee would face any adverse service conditions. “No employee will face any service conditions which are adverse in nature. The best of the service conditions will apply to all of them,” he said.

The move comes after State Bank of India was merged with five of its subsidiary banks last year and also took over the Bharatiya Mahila Bank, a niche state-run lender for women. The government owns a majority stake in 21 lenders, which account for more than two-thirds of banking assets.

Jaitley further said banks were in a fragile condition due to excessive lending and ballooning NPAs. With gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks rising to Rs 10.3 lakh crore in FY18, the finance minister said the real picture of bad loans was known in 2015 itself and accused the previous UPA government of sweeping NPAs under the carpet.

Jaitley, meanwhile, acknowledged that in the last few years public sector banks were facing a challenge. “They were large in numbers and 2008-2014 became a peak lending period. The nature of lending was as if there was no tomorrow. That took a toll on the economy,” Jaitley said.

In a note submitted to Parliament Estimates Committee, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan had mentioned that a larger number of bad loans originated in the period 2006-2008 when economic growth was strong, and previous infrastructure projects such as power plants had been completed on time and within budget.

Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said the bank boards of the three banks would examine the amalgamation proposal. “The merger will help improve operational efficiency and customer services,” he said.

