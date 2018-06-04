Arun Jaitley discharged from AIIMS after kidney transplant

Jaitley, 65, was admitted to the hospital on May 12, and the surgery was performed on May 14. (File) Jaitley, 65, was admitted to the hospital on May 12, and the surgery was performed on May 14. (File)

Union Minister Arun Jaitley was discharged from AIIMS on Monday after he underwent a successful kidney transplant on May 14. The finance minister, whose portfolio has been “temporarily” assigned to Piyush Goyal, returned home in the afternoon after a three-week stay at AIIMS and expressed gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and paramedics who took care of him.

“Delighted to be back at Home. My gratitude to Doctors, Nursing officers & paramedics who looked after me for over the past 3 weeks. I wish to thank all well-wishers, colleagues & friends who were very concerned and continued to wish me for my recovery,” Jaitley tweeted.

Jaitley, 65, was admitted to the hospital on May 12, and the surgery was performed on May 14. According to AIIMS sources, the kidney was donated to the 65-year-old minister by a distant relative, a middle-aged woman. The surgery was carried out at the cardio-thoracic centre by a team of 20 personnel, including transplant surgeons and transplant anesthesiologists.

Post the renal transplant, Jaitley was kept in isolation ward to avoid infection. During his stay in the hospital, he wrote a Facebook post on completion of 4 years of the Modi government. Jaitley informed about his illness through a tweet on April 6 and had undergone dialysis for about a month. In September 2014, Jaitley underwent a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

