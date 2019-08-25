Opposition remembers outstanding MP, eminent lawyer Arun Jaitley

Leaders across the political spectrum set aside their differences in expressing sadness at the death of senior BJP leader and former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. In their condolence messages, Opposition leaders remembered Jaitley’s career as a parliamentarian and a lawyer.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said in a letter to Jaitley’s wife that the news of the “untimely demise” was shocking. He said Jaitley was “an eminent lawyer, an excellent orator, a very good administrator and an outstanding Parliamentarian”. In Jaitley’s death, Singh said, the “country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of the society”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, “I am sorry to hear about Mr Arun Jaitley’s passing. My condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered.”

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said that Jaitley was a “distinguished lawyer, parliamentarian and an erudite person” and his “contribution to governance has been profound”.

Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted that Jaitley was “a legal luminary and an exemplary parliamentarian”.

DMK president M K Stalin tweeted that “as a young democrat”, Jaitley was “at the forefront of resisting Emergency and later, became an excellent orator, well-regarded lawyer and role model parliamentarian”.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said he was “devastated” to learn about Jaitley’s death, and tweeted that he cherishes “the many years of friendship shared with a humble leader who was also a great statesman”.

BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted their condolence statements in Hindi. Mayawati said, “He was a famous lawyer and and a good person,” adding that “his contribution to national politics cannot be forgotten”. Akhilesh said Jaitley will be remembered as a “skillful orator, a successful lawyer and a kind politician”.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar said, “We have lost an astute parliamentarian, avid reader and a compassionate leader.” Loktantrik Janata Dal’s Sharad Yadav said the death of his “dear friend… is a great loss for all of us” and remembered him as “a great lawyer, leader & distinguished parliamentarian”.

Former Bihar CM and RJD leader Lalu Prasad said the news of Jaitley’s “untimely” death was “very saddening”.

Meanwhile, the CPI, said in a statement that Jaitley “was one of the respected political leaders and best parliamentarians” who had started his political career as a student leader. It said that “he will be remembered as an articulate speaker in Rajya Sabha who impressed all with his skills and knowledge”.