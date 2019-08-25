BJP leaders mourn mentor, guide and friend Jaitley

BJP on Saturday mourned the death of Arun Jaitley, remembering him as an “integral member of the family” for his guidance, his fiery speeches and affable nature.

“With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Jaitley, 66, passed away at AIIMS here, and is survived by his wife and two children. Modi, who is in Abu Dhabi, spoke to Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta and son Rohan to express his condolences. “Both of them insisted the PM does not cancel his foreign tour,” a source said.

BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “I am deeply saddened by the death of Arun Jaitley. Jaitley’s departure is a personal loss for me. I have lost not only a senior leader of the organisation but also an integral member of the family whose support and guidance I have been receiving for years.”

BJP veteran L K Advani said Jaitley was a man with a deeply analytical mind who the party depended on to find solutions to complex issues. “A dedicated party worker for decades, he was someone who was inducted into the BJP core team when I was party president and he soon rose to become one of the most prominent leaders of the party,” Advani said in a statement.

BJP’s working president J P Nadda recalled Jaitley’s fiery speeches in Parliament. “His beliefs will always be our guide. The demise of Arun Jaitley has created a vacuum in Indian politics which can never be filled… Be it strengthening the Indian economy or its defence, his role in placing India in the front row in the world is incomparable,” Nadda said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered Jaitley as someone who pulled the economy out of gloom.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Jaitley’s death is a loss to the nation, government and party. “I have seen him closely when he started as a student leader of the Vidyarthi Parishad. He was one of the top lawyers in the country…,” Gadkari said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “A mentor to many of us, a guide and a moral support and strength. Have learnt so much from him. A fine large-hearted person. Always ready to help anyone/everyone. His intelligence, sagacity, astuteness have no match,” she tweeted.

“Shocked at the demise of our guide and friend Arun Jaitley Ji. His wits, elephantine memory, great oratory skills, logical & unbeatable arguments & articulations will always be remembered. It is a great loss for @BJP4India,” said Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The RSS tweeted a joint statement of its chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi. “The country is progressing on the path of development in various fields for which his contribution was necessary as well as important. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement said.