Arun Jaitley dead: How political leaders remembered the former Union minister

Former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday. Jaitley, 66, was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. He was placed under life support, with a multidisciplinary team of doctors monitoring his condition.

Here’s how political leaders remembered him.

President Ran Nath Kovind: Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation building. His passing leaves a huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem. Condolences to his family and associates. Follow Arun Jaitley passes away LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.

Full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma, Arun Jaitley Ji was admired by people across all sections of society. He was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about India’s Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration.

Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah: Deeply pained by the demise of Arun Jaitley ji. It is like a personal loss for me. I have not only lost a senior party leader but also an important family member who will forever be a guiding light for me.

Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh: Arun Jaitley ji served the nation in several capacities and he was an asset to the government and the party organisation. He always had a deep and clear understanding of the issues of the day. His knowledge and articulation won him, several friends.

Jaitleyji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track. The BJP will miss Arunji’s presence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.

Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman: No words can describe the loss of Shri Arun Jaitley. A mentor to many of us, a guide and a moral support and strength. Have learnt so much from him. A fine large-hearted person. Always ready to help anyone/everyone. His intelligence, sagacity, astuteness have no match.

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi: Shri Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure, Parliamentarian and Minister and his contributions to public life will forever be remembered.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee: Deeply saddened at the untimely passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley. Visited him just daybefore & prayed for his speedy recovery. He was a leader with deep intellect & knowledge, and a voice of reason. He will be dearly missed. My prayers with his family, friends & admirers.