LIVE Updates: Mortal remains of Arun Jaitley to be kept at BJP headquarters before cremation

Former union minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness, will be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday afternoon. His mortal remains will be kept at the BJP headquarters for the public to pay tribute in the morning.

The 66-year-old senior BJP leader, who had been battling multiple health issues for some time and was rushed to the hospital on August 9, passed away just after noon on Saturday. He is survived by his wife and two children.

As finance minister, Jaitley had ushered in India’s biggest tax reforms and was the chief trouble-shooter of the BJP and the Narendra Modi-led government. Leaders across the political spectrum paid rich tributes to the former finance minister and hailed him for his contribution to the growth of the party and the nation.