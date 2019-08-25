LIVE Updates: Mortal remains of Arun Jaitley to be kept at BJP headquarters before cremation

LIVE Updates: Mortal remains of Arun Jaitley to be kept at BJP headquarters before cremationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/arun-jaitley-dead-live-updates-funeral-delhi-bjp-headquarters-5934768/
The mortal remains of former Union minister Arun Jaitley will be kept at the BJP headquarters for the public to pay tribute in the morning.
Former union minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness, will be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday afternoon. His mortal remains will be kept at the BJP headquarters for the public to pay tribute in the morning.
The 66-year-old senior BJP leader, who had been battling multiple health issues for some time and was rushed to the hospital on August 9, passed away just after noon on Saturday. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Leaders across the political spectrum paid rich tributes to Jaitley, a quintessential moderate who was never associated with the hard edges of Hindutva politics. He became a trusted friend of Narendra Modi as he smoothed the path for the Gujarat leader's rise in the BJP by helping him win key allies.
In a brief statement on Saturday, AIIMS said former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley breathed his last at 12.07 pm. He was admitted to the hospital on August 9 following complaint of breathing difficulty.
Known as a consensus builder, Jaitley was the BJP's man for all seasons and acted as the key strategist for Narendra Modi government in its first term. He helmed the finance, defence, corporate affairs and information and broadcasting ministries.
Jaitley became a trusted friend of Narendra Modi as he smoothened the path for the Gujarat leader's rise in the BJP by helping him win key allies. He played an instrumental role in implementation of Modi's various ambitious schemes and programmes after the BJP came to power in May 2014.
