LIVE updates: Former finance minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

Former Union finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday. Jaitley, 66, was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi last week after he complained of palpitations and restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital’s Cardio-Neuro Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among the leaders who had visited the senior BJP leader in the hospital.

In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. Earlier, citing health reasons, the BJP leader did not contest the Lok Sabha elections. After the Modi government returned to power, he wrote to the Prime Minister that he would like to stay away from “any responsibility” on account of his ill health.