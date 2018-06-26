Jaitley compares Indira Gandhi to Hitler: ‘If you curb free speech, you become first victim of propaganda’

DRAWING A parallel between Adolf Hitler’s rule in Nazi Germany and the imposition of Emergency by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, senior minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday that both “used a republican Constitution to transform democracy into dictatorship”.

In the second of a three-part series of his article ‘The Emergency Revisited’, Jaitley wrote: “Little did this dictatorial regime realise that each act was alienating the people. The government had a single source feedback that they were getting very popular and that there was no opposition. If you curb free speech and allow only propaganda, you become the first victim of propaganda because you start believing that your own propaganda is the truth and the full truth.”

Hitler continued to maintain that his actions were within the four corners of the Constitution, said Jaitley, adding “Mrs Gandhi imposed the Emergency under Article 352, suspended fundamental rights under Article 359 and claimed that disorder was planned by the opposition in the country”.

“The security forces were being asked to disobey illegal orders and, therefore, in the larger interest of the nation, India had to become a ‘disciplined democracy’,” he wrote.

“Hitler arrested most of the opposition Members of Parliament and, therefore, converted his minority government in Parliament into a government which had two-third majority of members present and voting. He, therefore, brought detailed Constitution amendments, vesting all power to one person. Mrs Indira Gandhi arrested most opposition Members of Parliament and, therefore, procured, through their absence, a two-third majority of members present and voting and enabling the passage of several obnoxious provisions through Constitution amendments,” he wrote.

“She prohibited the publication of Parliamentary proceeding in the media… Mrs Gandhi amended both the Constitution and the Representation of People Act. The Constitution amendment made the election of the Prime Minister non-justiciable before a court. The Representation of People Act was retrospectively amended to insert those provisions so that the invalid election of Mrs Gandhi could be validated by changes in law. Unlike Hitler, Mrs Gandhi went ahead to transform India into a ‘dynastic democracy’,” Jaitley wrote.

“Nazi leader Joachim Ribbentrop, who later became Hitler’s External Affairs Minister, spoke on the need for a new legal system. He argued that the system needed to be replaced because ‘Adolf Hitler too, like any other common mortal could be tried under the same paragraph of penal law’. Indira Gandhi’s 39th amendment to the Constitution making the election of the Prime Minister non-challengeable and a Prime Minister non-prosecutable actually implemented this suggestion. The Swaran Singh Committee brought in several changes in the Constitution through the 42nd Constitution Amendment,” he wrote.

“The most objectionable change was to extend the life of Parliament by two years” wrote Jaitley.

“Vesting absolute power, the Government unleashed tyranny on every institution. The country witnessed the silence of graveyard. The only protest came from die-hard opposition workers. The High Court stood firm but the Supreme Court capitulated. Fourteen independent judges of the High Court were transferred to another High Courts,” he wrote.