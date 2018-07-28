Arun Jaitley: Changes in anti-graft law to prevent harassment of honest officers

Jaitley said the only group that is unhappy with the amendment are the NGOs, who are not aware of the needs of governance, quick decision making and growth. (Express Photo/File) Jaitley said the only group that is unhappy with the amendment are the NGOs, who are not aware of the needs of governance, quick decision making and growth. (Express Photo/File)

Union minister Arun Jaitley has said changes made to the prevention of corruption Act have “corrected a fundamental flaw” in the anti-graft law and will ensure that honest officers are not harassed by probe agencies in the process of apprehending the corrupt. Jaitley also termed the pre-GST indirect tax regime, during which most household items attracted a levy of 31 per cent, as “Congress Legacy Tax”.

In a Facebook post blog titled ‘The Significant Reforms of the Week’, Jaitley said: “The GST Council within a record period of thirteen months has almost phased out the 28 percent category, items remaining in this category are only luxury items or sin goods. It is only a matter of time that the final obituary of the ‘Congress Legacy Tax’ is written.”

Parliament had earlier this week passed the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018, that seeks to punish bribe-givers for the first time with imprisonment of up to seven years. “I do hope that the investigators also realise that it is only professionalism and fairness which will ensure a higher rate of conviction. Punishing the corrupt has to be judiciously balanced with non-harassment of the honest,” Jaitley wrote in the Facebook post.

According to him, the amendment “corrected a fundamental flaw” in the 30-year old anti-corruption law, which was enacted in pre-liberalisation regime and had not anticipated the kind of risk which could be faced by honest decision makers. The wide definition of corruption and loose language of the old Act prompted the investigators to shed their professionalism and follow the “golden rule” of ‘when in doubt, file a chargesheet’.

Jaitley said many honest persons were harassed and eventually never convicted and there arose a tendency among civil servants to postpone decision-making for their successor rather than take the risk themselves.

Jaitley said the only group that is unhappy with the amendment are the NGOs, who are not aware of the needs of governance, quick decision making and growth. “For these groups ‘chaos’ and ‘decision making paralysis’ is better than stability and growth,” he added.

In the same post, he exuded confidence that GST rates on cement, ACs and televisions will be cut as tax revenues increase, and only luxury and sin goods will attract the highest slab of 28 per cent.

Referring to the services sector, he said 68 categories of services have witnessed rate reduction. “The net revenue loss which Government have suffered on account of the reduction of tax on goods and services is about Rs 70,000 crore. Since State Governments have been guaranteed a 14 per cent increase over their pre-GST revenues for the first five years, this burden has entirely been borne from the share of the Central Government,” Jaitley said.

He said taxes on all household items stand reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent and 12 per cent. “There is no better opportunity for consumers to make purchases than in the environment which the GST has created.”

