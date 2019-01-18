Arun Jaitley calls govt’s critics compulsive contrarians, says they manufactured falsehood

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is in the US for medical reasons, took a swipe at the critics of the government, calling them “compulsive contrarians”, and accused them of manufacturing falsehood. He also warned them that “weakening a sovereign elected government and strengthening the unelectable is only a subversion of democracy”.

“The Contrarians believed that this Government could do no good,”Jaitley said in a Facebook post. He said while free speech and the right to dissent are critical components of a democracy, falsehood, subversion and institutional destruction are not.

“The compulsive contrarians had no qualms about manufacturing falsehood. They could concoct arguments even if they went against the general interest of the country. They could masquerade corruption as crusade,” said the blog titled, ‘The Compulsive Contrarian and his Manufactured Logic’.

Without naming the Congress or other opposition parties, Jaitley said, “There are some in the political system who thought that they were born to rule. Some who were part of the ideological left and the ultra-left obviously found the NDA government wholly unacceptable. Hence emerged a new class of compulsive contrarians, who run perpetual propaganda.”

“They picked holes in the proposal to give 10% reservation in education and public jobs to the poor, compelling me to comment in the Lok Sabha that this was the first illustration in history where the Communists were obstructing a step taken to support the poor,” he said. He also took strong exception to the criticism against the “steps taken against black money” descirbing it as “Tax Terrorism”.

“AADHAAR which became an instrument for saving money to ensure that it is fruitfully spent for the poor was questioned on the ground of violating personal liberty. Slogans which championed the breaking-up of this country into pieces was defended as free speech. The successful surgical strikes conducted by the Army were questioned either as a routine or as a dubious process,” he said.

“Didn’t left-liberals find fault with the various actions that Gandhiji took during the freedom movement?”

Referring to the controversy over the death of Justice Loya, Jaitley said every fact alleged in the public space by the compulsive contrarians was “manufactured”. “The Judge died a natural death due to a cardiac stroke,” he said.

Accusing critics of concocting falsehood in the Rafale jet deal, the minister said, “This is a deal where Prime Minister Modi should be credited with saving thousands of crores of the country.” On infighting in the CBI and subsequent transfer of its chief, Jaitley said it is the duty of the sovereign government to ensure the cleaning-up of each of the investigative agencies and the government was only concerned with their accountability and integrity. “The contrarians chose to side with the questionable.”

According to Jaitley, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as a petitioner in the CBI chief’s case before the Supreme Court should have recused himself from sitting on the committee which took a decision regarding the transfer of CBI chief.

Referring to the press meet by four Supreme Court judges last year, Jaitley said it has done “more damage to India’s judicial institutions than many would have envisaged. It brought judges into public gaze as factionalised and battling for their own turf space”.