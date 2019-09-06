Condolence meet for Arun Jaitley: ‘Intellectual politician, he had a big role in developing BJP’

Business Tycoons like Gautam Adani (Adani Group), Karsan Patel (Nirma Group), Sudhir Mehta (Torrent Group); religious heads such as Dileepdas Maharaj of Jagannath Temple, Bharti Bapu of Bharati Ashram, Dwarkeshlal Maharaj of Pushtimarg and dignitaries like Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel, and other leaders, participated in a condolence meet to pay homage to senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley, on Thursday. Jaitley, who represented Gujarat in Rajya Sabha, passed away in Delhi, on August 24.

Advertising

Various friends and well-wishers had organised the condolence meet at Karnavati Club in Ahmedabad. Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta, son Rohan and daughter Sonali were also present at the event.

Other noted personalities who attended the function include Gujarat ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Saurabh Patel, BJP leaders such as Surendra Patel, Parindu Bhagat, Harin Raval, I K Jadeja, senior lawyers like Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, Nirupam Nanavaty and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s wife and son, Sonal and Jay. A number of BJP party workers & office bearers, along with people from the industries were also present. All attendees paid floral tributes to the late leader, after a ‘bhajan sangeet’ session by noted singers Shyamal-Saumil.

Speaking with mediapersons, the CM said that Jaitley had a unique relation with Gujarat. “He shouldered the responsibilities of every election in Gujarat. He had a direct relation with a number of persons (here),” said Rupani.

Calling Jaitley a value-based and intellectual politician, Rupani added, “He (Jaitley) had a big role in developing BJP and in forming governments in various states.”