Jaitley: Vajpayee was open to ideas, prioritised national interest

While the Congress dominated the political space for the first few decades in the world’s largest democracy, Atal Bihari Vajpayee created an alternative which has grown bigger and larger than the Congress in two decades, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said, remembering the former Prime Minister who passed away on Thursday.

Vajpayee was a “quintessential gentleman” who accepted criticism and valued consensus as he was a “product” of parliamentary democracy, Jaitley, who was a senior minister in the Vajpayee-led government, said in his blog titled as ‘Atalji, the Quintessential Gentleman – How he made a difference?’

Vajpayee, 93, passed away at the AIIMS here on Thursday evening after prolonged illness.

“Atalji’s demise is referred to by many as end of an era. I, however, consider it as a continuation of the era of which he was one who laid the foundation,” Jaitley said, adding that the essential aspect of Vajpayee’s political journey, true to his name ‘Atal’, was determination.

Vajpayee, Jaitley said, was always open to ideas and gave priority to national interest. “…(he) was always at ease in dealing with both friends and opponents and never allowed himself to get into any petty controversy,” said the minister, who is recuperating after a kidney transplant surgery.

According to him, the Pokhran nuclear test in 1998 was a defining moment for the Vajpayee government and he also went out of the way to work for peace with Pakistan. “But when the need arose, he inflicted a severe blow to it in Kargil. Both Pokhran and Kargil were his high points.”

Jaitley said Vajpayee was a liberaliser at the economic front. “National Highway, rural roads, better infrastructure, a new telecom policy which was pragmatic, a new electricity law are evidence of this,” Jaitley said.

“Atalji was a democrat. His political style was liberal. He accepted criticism. He was a product of parliamentary democracy and, therefore, valued consensus. He bore no malice…He communicated even with those who disagreed…” the blog said.

