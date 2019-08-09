Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS hospital after he complains of breathlessness

Former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley has been admitted in AIIMS hospital in New Delhi after he complained of breathlessness and weakness Friday.

The 66-year-old BJP veteran, who was admitted to AIIMS two months ago to undergo tests and treatment for an undisclosed illness, was discharged on May 23. Jaitley had withdrawn from contesting the Lok Sabha elections this year, citing his deteriorating health as the reason.

Earlier this year in January, he had unexpectedly flown to the US for a medical checkup relating to his kidney ailment, sources had said which was his first trip abroad after his transplant surgery on May 14, 2018.

More details awaited