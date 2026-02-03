Artificial limbs on table, Sadanandan Master targets CPM in RS over 1994 attack

The Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed a dramatic episode as nominated member C Sadanandan Master placed his artificial limbs on the table during his maiden speech and hit out at CPI(M) for the brutal attack in 1994, in which he lost his legs.

While initiating the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, Sadanandan Master’s artificial limbs were placed on the table, triggering an uproar with CPI(M) MP John Brittas objecting to it citing a past ruling.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan urged the artificial limbs be removed from the table and urged Brittas to “follow the same strictness when someone is showing placards”.