Artificial limbs on table, Sadanandan Master targets CPM in RS over 1994 attack

The Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed a dramatic episode as nominated member C Sadanandan Master placed his artificial limbs on the table during his maiden speech and hit out at CPI(M) for the brutal attack in 1994, in which he lost his legs. While initiating the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s […]

Written by: Nikhil Ghanekar
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 04:45 AM IST
Artificial limbs on table, Sadanandan Master targets CPM in RS over 1994 attackRajya Sabha MP C Sadanandan Master in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (PTI)
The Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed a dramatic episode as nominated member C Sadanandan Master placed his artificial limbs on the table during his maiden speech and hit out at CPI(M) for the brutal attack in 1994, in which he lost his legs.

While initiating the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, Sadanandan Master’s artificial limbs were placed on the table, triggering an uproar with CPI(M) MP John Brittas objecting to it citing a past ruling.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan urged the artificial limbs be removed from the table and urged Brittas to “follow the same strictness when someone is showing placards”.

Sadanandan Master, a retired schoolteacher, who is currently the vice-president of BJP’s Kerala unit, however, went on to recount the attack on him, which he claimed were done by CPI(M) workers. “Those who are talking about democracy, they committed an attack on me 31 years ago… I was on my way back from my uncle’s house after discussing my sister’s marriage. In a bazaar, criminals caught me after I got down from a bus and cut off my two legs, and they shouted Inquilab Zindabad, which is why I wanted to show members of the House what democracy is,” he said.

At the time of the assault, he was serving as the RSS saha karyavah in Kannur district. His decision to join the Sangh allegedly provoked the local CPI(M) and placed him in its crosshairs.

“You are always talking about tolerance, humanity, but your commitment is based on political violence, which is not good for democracy,” he said in the House, targeting the CPI(M).

Concluding, he said: “I regret I could not stand while making my maiden speech due to torture by CPI-M.”

In August last year, eight CPI(M) workers, who were convicted and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in 1997 in connection with the attack, surrendered before a court in Kannur, after the HC rejected their appeal against the conviction.

In RS, amid protests from CPI(M) MPs, Brittas raised a point of order and artificial limbs were taken down and placed below Sadanandan’s desk. After his speech, Brittas told Radhakrishnan, “You (Chairman) have banned the display of objects. He (Master) has been coming to the House for so many days, walking with artificial limbs. It is unfortunate that he lost them. Somebody who sits beside him is a lawyer….displays it on the table.”

Nikhil Ghanekar
Nikhil Ghanekar
An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also covers the functioning of the National Green Tribunal and writes on the impact of environmental policies on wildlife conservation, forestry issues and climate change. Nikhil joined The Indian Express in 2024. Originally from Mumbai, he has worked in publications such as Tehelka, Hindustan Times, DNA Newspaper, News18 and Indiaspend. In the past 14 years, he has written on a range of subjects such as sports, current affairs, civic issues, city centric environment news, central government policies and politics. ... Read More

