Artificial limbs on table, Sadanandan Master targets CPM in RS over 1994 attack

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed a dramatic episode as nominated member C Sadanandan Master placed his artificial limbs on the table during his maiden speech and hit out at CPI(M) for the brutal attack in 1994, in which he lost his legs.
While initiating the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, Sadanandan Master’s artificial limbs were placed on the table, triggering an uproar with CPI(M) MP John Brittas objecting to it citing a past ruling.
Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan urged the artificial limbs be removed from the table and urged Brittas to “follow the same strictness when someone is showing placards”.
Sadanandan Master, a retired schoolteacher, who is currently the vice-president of BJP’s Kerala unit, however, went on to recount the attack on him, which he claimed were done by CPI(M) workers. “Those who are talking about democracy, they committed an attack on me 31 years ago… I was on my way back from my uncle’s house after discussing my sister’s marriage. In a bazaar, criminals caught me after I got down from a bus and cut off my two legs, and they shouted Inquilab Zindabad, which is why I wanted to show members of the House what democracy is,” he said.
At the time of the assault, he was serving as the RSS saha karyavah in Kannur district. His decision to join the Sangh allegedly provoked the local CPI(M) and placed him in its crosshairs.
“You are always talking about tolerance, humanity, but your commitment is based on political violence, which is not good for democracy,” he said in the House, targeting the CPI(M).
Concluding, he said: “I regret I could not stand while making my maiden speech due to torture by CPI-M.”
In August last year, eight CPI(M) workers, who were convicted and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in 1997 in connection with the attack, surrendered before a court in Kannur, after the HC rejected their appeal against the conviction.
In RS, amid protests from CPI(M) MPs, Brittas raised a point of order and artificial limbs were taken down and placed below Sadanandan’s desk. After his speech, Brittas told Radhakrishnan, “You (Chairman) have banned the display of objects. He (Master) has been coming to the House for so many days, walking with artificial limbs. It is unfortunate that he lost them. Somebody who sits beside him is a lawyer….displays it on the table.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
India and the US have signed a trade deal, lowering US tariffs from 50% to 18%. Low-margin sectors like cotton garments and leather footwear are struggling. However, India's overall merchandise exports have increased, showing potential for resilience against US tariffs.