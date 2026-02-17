At India AI Impact Summit, media leaders stress upon structured dialogue between technology and journalism

Panelists agreed that journalism must be treated differently from other forms of digital content, noting that news influences elections, markets, social stability and national security. (This is an AI-generated image used for represetational purpose)

At the session to examine how artificial intelligence is impacting and transforming journalism, a theme that was consistently stressed upon was the need for structured dialogue between technology platforms and publishers.

In the panel discussion titled, “AI and Media: Opportunities, Responsible Pathways, and the Road Ahead”, organised by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), the role of human judgment in newsroom AI adoption was strongly emphasised on. “AI can assist, but accountability must always have a name. If AI systems summarise and redistribute journalism, they are participating in public discourse and must be held to a higher standard of care,” said Kalli Purie of India Today Group.