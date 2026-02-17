At India AI Impact Summit, media leaders stress upon structured dialogue between technology and journalism

The discussion brought together senior leaders from India’s leading news houses, along with international publishing representation, to discuss how artificial intelligence is impacting journalism and how India needs to responsibly shape this future.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 10:21 AM IST
At India AI Impact Summit, media leaders call for structured dialogue between technology and JournalismPanelists agreed that journalism must be treated differently from other forms of digital content, noting that news influences elections, markets, social stability and national security. (This is an AI-generated image used for represetational purpose)
Noting that news influences elections, markets, social stability and national security, panelists at a discussion at India AI Impact Summit 2026 agreed that journalism must be treated differently from other forms of digital content.

At the session to examine how artificial intelligence is impacting and transforming journalism, a theme that was consistently stressed upon was the need for structured dialogue between technology platforms and publishers.

In the panel discussion titled, “AI and Media: Opportunities, Responsible Pathways, and the Road Ahead”, organised by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), the role of human judgment in newsroom AI adoption was strongly emphasised on. “AI can assist, but accountability must always have a name. If AI systems summarise and redistribute journalism, they are participating in public discourse and must be held to a higher standard of care,” said Kalli Purie of India Today Group.

The DNPA represents the digital arms of India’s leading news publishing houses and aims to promote responsible digital growth, enhance quality journalism, and facilitate constructive engagement on policy and technology matters that are shaping the future of digital media in India.

The session brought together senior leaders from India’s leading news houses, along with international publishing representation, to discuss how artificial intelligence is impacting journalism and how India needs to responsibly shape this future.

The discussion was moderated by Ashish Pherwani, Partner – Media & Entertainment, EY, and included Kalli Purie (India Today Group), Pawan Agarwal (Dainik Bhaskar Group), Tanmay Maheshwari (Amar Ujala Group), Mohit Jain (Bennett Coleman & Company Limited), Navaneeth L.V. (The Hindu Group), and Robert Whitehead (International News Media Association).

Opening the discussion, Sujata Gupta, Secretary General, DNPA, underscored that in a diverse democracy like India, journalism is not merely content but democratic infrastructure. As AI reshapes how information is created and distributed, accountability, attribution and institutional trust must remain foundational, she said.

International regulatory developments featured prominently in the discussion. The European Union’s AI Act, neighbouring rights frameworks in France and Germany, and Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code were cited as examples of efforts to ensure fair compensation and transparency in the use of journalistic content by technology platforms.

South Africa is advancing similar measures, while Norway has adopted structured funding mechanisms to support journalism sustainability. These global shifts reflect growing recognition that professional journalism is a foundational input for AI systems and must be valued accordingly.

India’s structural realities

Speakers also highlighted India’s linguistic and demographic diversity, emphasising that foreign language models often underperform in Indian languages and fail to capture regional nuance. “India cannot be treated as a single, homogenous audience. Tier-2 and Tier-3 India form the backbone of the country’s demographic strength, and AI systems must reflect linguistic diversity and cultural context,” said Pawan Agarwal of Dainik Bhaskar Group.

“Citizens have a right to correct information. Protecting tomorrow requires investing today in Indian data infrastructure, regional language capability and traceability mechanisms. Without foundational infrastructure, meaningful AI sovereignty cannot be achieved,” said Tanmay Maheshwari.

While AI presents opportunities to enhance archives, newsroom efficiency and subscription models, participants stressed that trust is built by institutions, not technology alone.

The session concluded with a shared understanding that artificial intelligence presents both immense opportunity and profound responsibility. As India accelerates its AI ambitions, safeguarding journalism as a trusted public good will remain central to ensuring that technological progress aligns with democratic resilience.

 

