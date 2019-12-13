Article 370: Will consider plea on larger bench after hearing all parties, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India The Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Thursday assured petitioners who have challenged the changes to Article 370 of the Constitution and the reorganisation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories that it will consider the prayer to refer the matter to a larger bench only after hearing all the parties.

“We will hear all and only then decide,” a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, which is hearing the petitions, observed.

The remarks came after Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for one of the petitioners, objected to the court giving a hearing to Senior Advocate Dinesh Dwivedi on his contention that the matter deserved to be referred to a seven-judge bench as there were two conflicting decisions of 1959 and 1970 by five-judge benches of the court on the subject.

Dwivedi, appearing for petitioner Prem Shankar Jha, contended that while the first recognised the temporary nature of Article 370, the latter “reverses the life and scope of Article 370 as a transitory provision and recognises its permanence giving perennial source of power to the Union/President to regulate the governing relationship between the Union and the State.”

“This judgment,” he added, “completely omits to notice both earlier Constitution bench as well as the debates,” the senior counsel said, adding that “there is a direct conflict”.

His arguments remained incomplete.

