Article 370 abrogation: In Srinagar, late-night demonstration to mark 7 years

‘We want to send a message to New Delhi that people of Jammu and Kashmir are peace-loving but Article 370 and 35-A live in their hearts,’ Mehbooba Mufti said

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
2 min readSrinagarAug 5, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Article 370 abrogation: In Srinagar, late-night demonstration to mark 7 yearsPeople's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti. (File Photo/Shuaib Masoodi)
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Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday night led a demonstration against the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and reconstitution into two union territories seven years ago.

Mufti and party leaders, including legislators Waheed Para and Aga Muntazir Mehdi, staged a sit-in outside the party office in Srinagar to protest the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A.

“It started with a very dark night on August 4 and that dark night continues,” Mufti told The Indian Express.

She was referring to the night of August 4 in 2019, when several mainstream and separatist political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir were arrested.

“We want to send a message to New Delhi that people of Jammu and Kashmir are peace-loving but at the same time, Article 370 and 35-A live in their hearts,” she said.

Mufti said that while Kashmir has to have a resolution, it should be inclusive of the special status. “You cannot make Kashmir an open prison and say everything is fine,” she said.

Mufti has called for “peaceful protests” on Wednesday to reaffirm PDP’s “commitment to restoring the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir and resisting the erosion of democratic and federal principles”.

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Sources said that the protest on Tuesday night was held as the party leaders were apprehensive of restrictions on Wednesday. The protesters said they planned to stay put till late night.

Mufti and PDP leaders staged the sit-in and candlelight vigil outside the party’s office on Residency Road. While party leader and Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti tried to march towards the city centre, a large posse of police stopped her. PDP workers said that Iltija was detained and released after some time.

The National Conference has also planned a protest march on Wednesday morning.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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