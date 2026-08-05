Article 370 abrogation: In Srinagar, late-night demonstration to mark 7 years

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday night led a demonstration against the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and reconstitution into two union territories seven years ago.

Mufti and party leaders, including legislators Waheed Para and Aga Muntazir Mehdi, staged a sit-in outside the party office in Srinagar to protest the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A.

“It started with a very dark night on August 4 and that dark night continues,” Mufti told The Indian Express.

She was referring to the night of August 4 in 2019, when several mainstream and separatist political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir were arrested.