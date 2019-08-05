Article 370 scrapped: ‘What an utter betrayal of trust,’ Mehbooba invokes Vajpayee to slam Modi government

Hours before the BJP government at the Centre scrapped Article 370, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said she was “feeling the absence” of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Advertising

“Hope those who accused us of rumour mongering realise that our fears weren’t misplaced. Leaders under house arrest, broadband services suspended & section 144 enforced isn’t normal by any standard. Those who’re celebrating the situation here are ignorant about the far reaching consequences of any unilateral action that’ll taken by GOI. Vajpayee ji despite being a BJP leader empathised with Kashmiris & earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most (sic),” Mehbooba tweeted on August 5.

“The overwhelming mandate that Modi ji got had given us hope that like a statesman he too would tread the path taken by Vajpayee ji & reach out to people of J&K. What an utter betrayal of trust,” she said after the decision was announced.

Mehbooba, under house arrest along with other mainstream political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, is not the only one to invoke Vajpayee when talking about resolving the Kashmir issue.

Advertising

In his 2018 Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said: “Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had showed us a way of development of #JammuAndKashmir, the right way, the way we will walk on, the way of Insaaniyat (humanism), Jamhuriyat (democracy) and Kashmiriyat (spirit of Kashmir).”

Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had showed us a way of development of #JammuAndKashmir , the right way, the way we will walk on, the way of Insaaniyat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat: PM @narendramodi #IndependenceDayIndia @DrJitendraSingh pic.twitter.com/o1qGExHAy2 — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 15, 2018

Again in April this year, Modi had said in an interview to a news channel: “The Vajpayee formula of insaniyat, kashmiriyat & jamhooriyat is the only way [of going forward in Kashmir]. But this handful of families (Abdullahs and Muftis) speak one language in Kashmir and another in Delhi. I am exposing their doublespeak. If they (Abdullahs and Muftis) have the guts, stop this doublespeak.”

This “but” is probably why Mehbooba says Kashmir is feeling Vajpayee’s absence today.

Vajpayee had insisted on taking along the people of Kashmir in whatever the Centre decided for the state. His famous ‘Insaaniyat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat’ in Parliament in April 2003 had emphasised that “gun can solve no problem; brotherhood can” and that “Delhi will never close its doors” for Kashmiris.

“In my public rally, I congratulated the people of Kashmir on participating in the Assembly elections in large numbers. They exercised their franchise defying the threat of bullets. I assured them, ‘We have come here to share your pain and suffering. Whatever complaints you have, try to address them collectively. Knock on the doors of Delhi. Delhi will never close its doors for you. The doors of our heart will also remain open for you’.

“I assured the people of Jammu & Kashmir that we wish to resolve all issues — both domestic and external — through talks. I stressed that the gun can solve no problem; brotherhood can. Issues can be resolved if we move forward guided by the three principles of Insaniyat (Humanism), Jamhooriyat (Democracy) and Kashmiriyat (Kashmir’s age-old legacy of Hindu-Muslim amity).”