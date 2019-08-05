‘Darkest day of democracy’: Opposition leaders condemn scrapping of Article 370

Political parties were divided in opinion over the scrapping of Article 370. Home Minister Amit Shah announced the scrapping of Article 370 in Rajya Sabha Monday, evoking massive protests from the Opposition. While some parties supported the government’s decision to scrap the article which gave special status and autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir, other parties led by Congress opposed the move. BJP ally JD(U) shocked everyone by opposing the government’s move. Follow LIVE Updates

Here’s how political leaders reacted to the abrogation of Article 370.

Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief, who has been placed under house arrest, tweeted, “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.”

“It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises.”

People like us who placed faith in Parliament, the temple of democracy have been deceived. Those elements in J&K who rejected the ???? constitution & sought resolution under the UN have been vindicated. This will exacerbate the alienation Kashmiris feel.

“Already under house arrest & not allowed to have visitors either. Not sure how long I’ll be able to communicate. Is this the India we acceded to?”

“GOIs intention is clear & sinister. They want to change demography of the only Muslim majority state in India, disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state.”

“The way some sections of media & civil society are celebrating these developments with glee is disgusting & disconcerting.”

“What did J&K get for acceding to India? Another partition along communal lines? Our special status isn’t a gift bestowed upon us. Its a right guaranteed by the same parliament. A contract entered into by J&K leadership & India. Today the very same contract has been violated.”

Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah, who has been placed under house arrest, said, “Government of India (GOI)’s unilateral and shocking decisions today are a total betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu & Kashmir had reposed in India when the state acceded to it in 1947. The decisions will have far-reaching and dangerous consequences. This is an aggression against people of the State as had been warned by an all-parties meeting in Srinagar yesterday.”

“GOI has resorted to deceit and stealth in recent weeks to lay the ground for these disastrous decisions. Our darkest apprehensions have unfortunately come true after the GOI and its representatives in J&K lied to us that nothing major was planned.”

“Those of us who gave democratic voice to the people of Jammu & Kashmir, are incarcerated as lakhs of armed security personnel have been put on the ground.”

“The scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A raise fundamental questions on the state’s accession because that was done on the very terms enunciated in these articles. The decisions are unilateral, illegal and unconstitutional and will be challenged as such by the National Conference . A long and tough battle lies ahead. We are ready for that.”

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Calling it a “dark day” in Indian democracy, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “The BJP is drunk on power and the government acted like thieves in the night. Article 370 has been scrapped to help BJP get more votes. We had never thought that the state of Jammu and Kashmir would be destroyed this way. BJP has wiped out Jammu and Kashmir’s identity and destroyed democracy. They’ve cut off head of the country. The party is playing with the integrity of the state.”

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal supported the central government‘s move to scrap Article 370. In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state.”

P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “We anticipated a misadventure, but did not think in our wildest dreams that they will take such a catastrophic step.”

“Today is a black day in the constitutional history of India,” he said outside Parliament,” he added.

Prasanna Acharya

BJD MP Prasanna Acharya in Rajya Sabha: “In real sense today, Jammu and Kashmir has become a part of India. My party supports this resolution. We are a regional party but for us nation is first.”

Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says on Article 370 abrogation: Historic day for India. 370 scrapped and Jammu & Kashmir now truly a part of India. The path to a safer, progressive and an open J&K determined by citizens, and not anti-national separatists has been paved.

“I pray that now with the reorganisation of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, the citizens there will benefit with peace, progress and prosperity, which was being held back from them for years due to its isolation from the rest of the country.”

Arun Jaitley

Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley hailed the government’s decision to scrap Article 370. Jaitley said, “A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go. My compliments to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for correcting a historical blunder.”

Sushma Swaraj

A bold and historic decision. We salute our Great India – one India.

बहुत साहसिक और ऐतिहासिक निर्णय. श्रेष्ठ भारत – एक भारत का अभिनन्दन.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tweeted, “ModiSarkar @narendramodi @AmitShah correcting a historic blunder #Kashmir Congratulations India. Thank you @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji THIS IS THE BEST HOMAGE TO ALL SOLDIERS MARTYRED IN KASHMIR #Article370 going going …. (gone)”

Thank you @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji

THIS IS THE BEST HOMAGE

TO ALL

🇮🇳SOLDIERS MARTYRED🇮🇳

IN KASHMIR

Sharad Yadav

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav said, “Manipulating Article 370 will ruin the country’s environment and will have horrible consequences. To present it into the Rajya Sabha today without consulting all the political parties is not good for the country’s democracy. I condemn this. It is not right to mislead the people by doing Hindu-Muslim politics.”

Sharad Pawar

NCP leader Sharad Pawar told ANI, “I think Govt of India should have taken them (leaders of the valley) into confidence which unfortunately the govt didn’t do. And then they should have taken the decision (to revoke 370).”

M K Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin told ANI, “Without consulting people of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 has been taken away. Democracy has been murdered. AIADMK is also supporting the decision which is condemnable.”

K C Tyagi

JD(U)’s K C Tyagi said: Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia & George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked.