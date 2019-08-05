Article 370 scrapped LIVE Updates: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti condemn President’s Order

Article 370 Scrapped Live Updates: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Monday condemned the President’s order scrapping Article 370, calling it the betrayal of the trust people of Jammu and Kashmir reposed in India. Their reaction comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday proposed in the Rajya Sabha the scrapping of Article 370 from Indian Constitution which provides special status to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Shah informed the House that the President has issued a gazetted order, called the Constitution Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019, which shall supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time. He also proposed that Jammu and Kashmir along with Ladakh will be Union Territories. Ladakh UT will be without a legislature while J&K UT will be with a legislature.
His proposal evoked massive protest from the Opposition which asked the Union government to roll back the order. PDP MPs Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway attempted to tear Indian Constitution against the abrogation of article 370 saying it’s a breach of trust to people of Kashmir. They also tore their kurtas over the move. Condemning the PDP MPs actions, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, ” I strongly condemn the act of 2-3 MPs. We stand by the constitution of India. Hum Hindustan ke samvidhaan ki raksha ke liye jaan ki baazi laga denge, but today BJP has murdered constitution.
Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government imposed Section 144 in Srinagar and placed state leaders including Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, and Sajad Lone under house arrest. Internet services were entirely shut down in several parts of the Valley. The order would come into effect in Srinagar from the midnight of August 5 and remain in force till further orders.
Arvind Kejriwal supports government's move to scrap Article 370
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has supported the central government's move to scrap Article 370. In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state."
Arun Jaitley hails Article 370 scrapping
Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley hailed the government's decision to scrap Article 370. Jaitley said, "A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go. My compliments to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for correcting a historical blunder."
Mehbooba Mufti using terrorism language on 35A, should be booked under UAPA Act: Shiv Sena
BJP ally Shiv Sena Monday demanded former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti be booked under newly-amended anti-terror law for using "terrorism language" against opponents of Article 35 A, which grants special rights to the permanent residents of Kashmir.
In an editorial published in its Marathi mouthpiece "Saamana", the Uddhav Thackeray-led party also supported the government's move to curtail the annual Amarnath Yatra.
"(Mehbooba) Mufti had said that hands of those who would touch the article 35 A should be burned (and that) the Kashmiri people should be ready for sacrifice.
"The Home Minister of the country should not entertain such language of instigation and rebellion. It is the language of terrorism. She (Mufti) should be sent to jail under the new UAPA...If not done, their conspiracy to trigger riots in Kashmir will succeed," Sena said.
(PTI)
Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to be two Union Territories
The Narendra Modi-led NDA government scrapped Article 370 of the Indian government that grants Special Status to Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah read out the President’s Order in Rajya Sabha on Monday. According to the order, the state will be bifurcated as Union Territories – Jammu & Kashmir and Laddakh. While the Union Territory of Ladakh will be without a legislature, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with the legislature. Read More
BJD supports scrapping of Article 370
BJD MP Prasanna Acharya in Rajya Sabha: "In real sense today, Jammu and Kashmir has become a part of India. My party supports this resolution. We are a regional party but for us nation is first."
Article 370 scrapped: 10 things you need to know
In a huge move, Home Minister Amit Shah Monday announced scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution that provides special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Shah said the state will now be divided into two Union Territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. While the Ladakh UT will be without a legislature, the UT of J&K will be with legislature. Shah read out the President’s Order in this regard.
Article 370 exempted Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian Constitution (except Article 1 and Article 370 itself) and permitted the state to draft its own Constitution. It restricted Parliament’s legislative powers in respect of J&K, limiting it to matters of Defence, External Affairs and Communications. Read More
Delhi Metro on high alert
High alert issued in Delhi Metro network in wake of I-Day and recent developments on Kashmir: DMRC Officials
Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray calls Article 370 scrapping 'historic'
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says on Article 370 abrogation: Historic day for India. 370 scrapped and Jammu & Kashmir now truly a part of India. The path to a safer, progressive and an open J&K determined by citizens, and not anti-national separatists has been paved.
"I pray that now with the reorganisation of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, the citizens there will benefit with peace, progress and prosperity, which was being held back from them for years due to its isolation from the rest of the country."
Mehbooba Mufti reacts to Article 370: India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has lashed out at Centre after it scrapped Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir saying India has failed in keeping its promise. “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy,” tweeted Mufti adding that the decision to scrap Article 370 is illegal and unconstitutional. Read more
Article 370 scrapped: Full text of President’s Order
In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 370 of the Constitution, the President, with the concurrence of the Government of State of Jammu and Kashmir. The Order may be called the Constitution Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019. It shall come into force at once, and shall thereupon supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time. Read more
Centre scraps Article 370; Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh to be Union Territories
Amid the confusion over the deployment of security forces and the imposition of Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah proposed scrapping of Article 370 on the floor of Rajya Sabha Monday. “Not all provisions of Article 370 will be applicable in Kashmir,” he said.
Along with this proposal, the Home Minister also put forth a statement informing that Ladakh will now be given the status of Union Territory, while Jammu and Kashmir will be a separate Union Territory. “Ladakh Division of the State of Jammu and Kashmir has a large area but is sparsely populated with very difficult terrain,” the statement read. Read more