Article 370 scrapped LIVE Updates: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti condemn President’s Order

Article 370 Scrapped Live Updates: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Monday condemned the President’s order scrapping Article 370, calling it the betrayal of the trust people of Jammu and Kashmir reposed in India. Their reaction comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday proposed in the Rajya Sabha the scrapping of Article 370 from Indian Constitution which provides special status to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Shah informed the House that the President has issued a gazetted order, called the Constitution Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019, which shall supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time. He also proposed that Jammu and Kashmir along with Ladakh will be Union Territories. Ladakh UT will be without a legislature while J&K UT will be with a legislature.

His proposal evoked massive protest from the Opposition which asked the Union government to roll back the order. PDP MPs Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway attempted to tear Indian Constitution against the abrogation of article 370 saying it’s a breach of trust to people of Kashmir. They also tore their kurtas over the move. Condemning the PDP MPs actions, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, ” I strongly condemn the act of 2-3 MPs. We stand by the constitution of India. Hum Hindustan ke samvidhaan ki raksha ke liye jaan ki baazi laga denge, but today BJP has murdered constitution.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government imposed Section 144 in Srinagar and placed state leaders including Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, and Sajad Lone under house arrest. Internet services were entirely shut down in several parts of the Valley. The order would come into effect in Srinagar from the midnight of August 5 and remain in force till further orders.