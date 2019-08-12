BJP wouldn’t have scrapped Article 370 if J&K was Hindu-dominated: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has claimed that the BJP would not have abrogated the special status to Jammu and Kashmir had the state been a Hindu-dominated state, PTI reported. “Today, Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a municipality. There are special provisions for other states under Article 371, why only J and K. This is because of religious fanaticism,” the former Union minister said.

Advertising

“If J&K was a Hindu-dominated state, BJP would not have done this. They did it only because the region is dominated by Muslims,” he added. The Congress leader was speaking at a public meeting in Chennai on Sunday when he made the remark.

Follow Jammu and Kashmir LIVE UPDATES here.

Alleging that the saffron party revoked the special status to the state with its “muscle power,” Chidambaram said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was unstable and that international media were covering the unrest, unlike Indian news agencies.

“…They (BJP) claim Kashmir is stable. Is it? Does it mean stable if Indian media houses don’t cover the unrest in J&K?” he said.

Advertising

“BJP is bragging of integrating Kashmir with muscle power,” he added.

The former Union minister also alleged that police resorted to firing to disperse around 10,000 people in Soura area of Srinagar.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “selectively” talking about laws that do not apply to the state, the Congress leader said, “I can list out 90 other laws that apply to J&K.”

Chidambaram also targetted regional parties for not protesting against the BJP’s decision in the Rajya Sabha out of “fear”.

“I know we do not have a majority in Lok Sabha, but had the seven parties (AIADMK, YSRCP, TRS, BJD, AAP, TMC, JDU) cooperated, the opposition would have been in majority in RS. This is something disappointing,” he said.

TMC did a walkout, but what’s the difference, he asked.

Emphasising that there was never a conflict between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and former home minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Chidambaram said, “Patel was never an RSS functionary. They (BJP) don’t have any leader, they are stealing our leader. No matter who steals, history doesn’t forget to whom the product belongs.”