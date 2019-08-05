Will have dangerous consequences, says Omar Abdullah as Centre scraps Article 370

As the Centre scrapped Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, in a statement, said that the decision of the government will have “far-reaching and dangerous consequences.”

Advertising

Abdullah, who was put under house arrest Sunday midnight, said that the government’s decision was “unilateral and shocking” and is a “total betrayal” of the trust that the people of the state had reposed in India when it acceded in 1947.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 in the state. Reading out the President’s Order in Rajya Sabha, Shah also announced bifurcation of the state into two parts, with Ladakh being one Union Territory and Jammu and Kashmir being another UT.

“This is an aggression against the people of the state as had been warned by an all-parties meeting in Srinagar yesterday,” Abdullah said.

Advertising

“GOI has resorted to deceit and stealth in recent weeks to lay the ground for these disastrous decisions. Our darkest apprehensions have unfortunately come true after the GOI and its representatives in Jammu and Kashmir lied to us that nothing major was planned,” he alleged.

On late Sunday midnight, the Centre imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district, and also put Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest.

This move was condemned by many Congress leaders, with Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram coming out in support of the leaders.