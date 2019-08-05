Ram Madhav’s tweets pic of young Narendra Modi, says ‘promise fulfilled’ on Article 370

An old picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in what looked like a protest demanding the scrapping of Article 370 is going viral on Twitter after it was shared by BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday.

Madhav posted the image with the caption “promise fulfilled” after Union Minister Amit Shah informed Rajya Sabha that the article granting special status to Jammu-Kashmir has been scrapped and it would be bifurcated into two Union Territories — Ladakh and J&K.

In the image, PM Modi can be seen resting on cushions; In the background, there is a banner demanding “Remove 370, end terrorism, save the country”.

Earlier in the day, Madhav hailed the government’s decision to scrap Article 370.

“What a glorious day. Finally d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time.Ever imagined?,” he tweeted.

Article 370 exempted Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian Constitution (except Article 1 and Article 370 itself) and permitted the state to draft its own Constitution. It restricted Parliament’s legislative powers in respect of J&K, limiting it to matters of Defence, External Affairs and Communications.

Scrapping the special status conferred on the state has evoked strong reactions from Opposition parties, mainly from the Congress and regional parties based in Kashmir. Parties like the BSP, AAP and BJD sprung a surprise by backing the government’s move.