Article 370 miscarriage of history, separated J&K from India: BJP

OPENING THE argument for the government, senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav called it a “historic day”. “What you could not do in 70 years, our Home Minister has brought that topic to this House,” he said.

He said in the past too, “significant” Constitutional amendments were brought in without being taken to the Business Advisory Committee of the House. “Today, when we have brought a resolution for the progress of J&K,” to take the state forward, for the integrity and unity of India, “the work of opposing it is being done by only the Congress,” he said.

“Now that the expectations of the people of J&K have been raised, it is our responsibility to fulfill those expectations,” he said. He said the development of Kashmir is the “duty of every Indian”, and development requires a “necessary administrative structure”.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office called it a day of “redemption, rejuvenation and resurgence”. Article 370, he said, “was a miscarriage of history and one of the gravest blunders of post-independent India”. He said it was time for “repentance”.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said reservations for various sections, RTI Act and Right to Education were not applicable in J&K due to “political” reasons. He said Article 370 was called a “transient provision” and led to alienation. “How much more time is needed,” he said. “Because of Article 370, J&K was separated from the country,” he said.

Also speaking for the government, nominated member Swapan Dasgupta said it was a “very proud day because in future, we will not have Bills which would have the clause which says ‘this will not be applicable to the State of Jammu & Kashmir’.” “Only the other day, in this House, we passed the triple talaq Bill. That was a very important Bill because it was a major step towards getting rid of what can be called a differentiated citizenship. Today, we have taken the other step. We have made all citizens of this country equal,” he said.

“On 15th August, 1947, Pandit Nehru gave a very good speech which we call the ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech. One of the statements that he used there was ‘the soul of a nation long suppressed finds expression’. That expression was not fully met on 15th August, 1947. Today, I believe, we have taken a giant step towards redeeming that pledge and, I think, it is unfortunate that it has been marred by some ugly scenes,” Dasgupta said.