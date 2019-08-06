Members of two families think Kashmir is their father’s property: Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal

A day after Centre bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir to carve out two Union Territories, Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal pinned the blame on the Congress and Article 370 for the underdevelopment of the region. The parliamentarian was speaking in Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.

“The people sitting here in the opposition do not know what Ladakh is, for seven decades these leaders did not accept us, sidestepped and called Ladakh a piece of land where no grass grows. Do these people know the culture, language, geographical and climatic conditions of Ladakh?” asked Namgyal.

Attacking the National Conference led by Omar Abdullah and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by Mehbooba Mufti, Namgyal said that Article 370 only benefitted two families in Jammu and Kashmir. “Members of the two families are still intoxicated and think that Kashmir is their father’s property.”

As the discussion continued, the top BJP leadership hailed the young legislator for his speech on the floor of the house. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking to Twitter, said he coherently presents the aspirations of Ladakhi people. “My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear!” the prime minister tweeted.

My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear! https://t.co/XN8dGcTwx6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Excellent speech by young BJP MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, representing Ladakh, the largest Lok Sabha constituency of India. A speech full of facts that reflects the aspirations of our brothers and sister from the Ladakh region.”

Rewriting the political landscape of the country, the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 tabled by the BJP-led NDA government. The Bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature similar to Delhi or Puducherry, and Ladakh without one like Chandigarh, was passed with a two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha.