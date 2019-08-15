Article 370, Kashmir take centerstage as states celebrate 73rd Independence Day

As India marked its 73rd Independence Day, flag-unfurling ceremonies and cultural events were held across government buildings, educational institutes and several other places across the nation.

The day began with Prime Minister Modi’s sixth Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, where he underlined the achievements of his government and cited the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status enjoyed under Article 370 and the new law on triple Talaq as some of the key decisions taken to “fulfill the aspirations of the people.”

Here’s how the occasion was celebrated across different states in the country:

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat unfurled the Tricolour at the Parade Group to mark the 73rd Independence Day. On the occasion, Rawat congratulated PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their “historic” move on Article 370, saying it marked the dawn of a “new era of development” in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also termed the ban on instant triple talaq as a “major” step towards the “empowerment” of Muslim women, who he said had been set free from “exploitation and suffering”.

Talking about his state, the chief minister said that zero tolerance to corruption, change in work culture and employment generation were his government’s highest priorities. Follow LIVE updates on Independence Day 2019 celebrations

Sikkim

The recent changes in provisions of Article 370 in J&K by the government remained the focal point of discussion in Sikkim on Independence Day. On the occasion, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang pledged to “protect and conserve” Article 371(F) of the Constitution, which provides special status to the tiny border state.

“On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day celebrations, I pledge to protect, conserve and consolidate the Article 371(F) of the Constitution which provides a special status to our state,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI after unfurling the national flag at Paljor stadium.

Tamang also said that he strives to make Sikkim a corruption-free state by ensuring transparency in the functioning of all institutions, public utilities and development programmes across the state.

Delhi

In Delhi, delivering the last Independence Day speech of his current term, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced free rides on DTC and cluster buses for women from October 29. He added saying that his government is also working on its decision to provide similar benefits to women in the Delhi Metro.

“With this move, our sisters will be able to fulfil their dreams because they have to travel long distances for their studies and work,” Kejriwal said on the occasion.

In June, the AAP government had cleared the proposal to make metro and bus travel free for women in the national capital.

J&K

While the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir remain a hot topic of discussion across the nation, its Governor assured that the identity of people of J&K is neither at stake nor tampered after the abrogation of the state’s special status by the Centre.

Calling the changes introduced as “historical”, Governor Satya Pal Malik, after hoisting the national flag said they will open a new door of development and help several communities to promote their languages and cultures in J&K and Ladakh.

In the last speech of a governor before the state turns into a Union territory on October 31, Malik said it is surprising that in all the previous elections, focus of people was not brought on issues of ‘Roti, Kapda aur Makaan (employment, clothing and housing),’ news agency PTI reported.

Uttar Pradesh

As part of Independence Day celebrations, the national flag was unfurled by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath at the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. During his speech, Adityanath paid a tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence.

“I salute the freedom fighters who wrote a new story of sacrifice and dedication to free Mother India from the chains of subservience. Today is the day to remember them and express gratefulness,” he said. He also said that this Independence Day has brought “a new morning” for the Kashmiri people as they have “got freedom from the shackles of Article 370”.

Adityanath also visited the Raj Bhavan where Governor Anandiben Patel tied a rakhi to him.

Ladakh

The newly announced Union Territory after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, celebrated Independence Day with fervour on Thursday, with the local BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal saying that region has got “independence from Kashmir”.

Namgyal, who hoisted the national flag at the local BJP office along with party national general secretary Ram Madhav, said that celebration is “just a trailer” for the development of Ladakh.

#WATCH BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal plays a traditional drum with locals while celebrating 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay, in Leh. pic.twitter.com/2kipUbCTmL — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

“On the occasion of Independence Day, we celebrate the martyrdom of our heroes. We paid our respects to the four young heroes who laid down their lives agitating for the UT status for Ladakh,” he later said in a tweet.

Himachal Pradesh

While presiding over the Independence Day function at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shim, State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced a four per cent hike in dearness allowance to government employees and pensioners as a ‘gift’ to mark the occasion.

He also said that girl candidates of the state would not have to deposit examination fee for appearing in the entrance tests conducted by the state public service commission and subordinate services selection board. Further, he also announced free textbooks to government school students of Class 9 and 10, which would benefit over 65,000 children, news agency PTI reported.

(With PTI inputs)