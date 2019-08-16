Article 370 just the beginning, uniform civil code final aim: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Thursday said the removal of Article 370 was just the beginning and the final aim was to have a uniform civil code in the country.

The editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana said Kashmiri people will experience what is independence after the removal of Article 370. “The lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits will now get the independence of returning to Kashmir. The beginning started with Article 370… The final aim is to have a uniform civil code and to hoist Indian flag in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” stated the editorial.

It further said that this Independence Day is different from the earlier ones. “The characteristic of this Independence Day is that the burden of Article 370 has been thrown away and the country is standing with pride…,” it said.

It said Jammu and Kashmir has now “officially become part of India”. “There will be no two flags in Jammu and Kashmir, but the flag of united India will be hoisted there,” it added.